NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Construction is underway on a major project in New York City to protect East Side coastal neighborhoods from flooding.

It’s a $1.4 billion effort to reshape East River Park, including the installation of 2.4 miles of parkland, flood walls and floodgates.

Flood protection will be improved from Montgomery Street on the Lower East Side to East 22nd Street.

There will also be enhanced open spaces for more than 110,000 New Yorkers, including 28,000 public housing residents.

Water levels are expected to rise due to climate change.

