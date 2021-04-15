NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified the man accused of fatally shooting a woman in the Bronx on Wednesday.
Police say 66-year-old Geraldo Reyes, a local handyman, shot Lizbeth Mass six times in City Island.
The 52-year-old victim helped direct traffic for a construction company.READ MORE: ‘It’s Just Tragic:’ Lizbeth Mass Gunned Down On The Job At City Island Construction Site
Investigators say Reyes had spoken with Mass during the day and even brought her a sandwich.
No word on why he shot her.
Reyes is in police custody at the hospital. Charges against him are pending.