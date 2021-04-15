CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified the man accused of fatally shooting a woman in the Bronx on Wednesday.

Police say 66-year-old Geraldo Reyes, a local handyman, shot Lizbeth Mass six times in City Island.

The 52-year-old victim helped direct traffic for a construction company.

Investigators say Reyes had spoken with Mass during the day and even brought her a sandwich.

No word on why he shot her.

Reyes is in police custody at the hospital. Charges against him are pending.

