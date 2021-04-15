NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re trying to track down a man armed with a box cutter who has been robbing grocery stores in Queens.
The first incident happened on April 7 inside a store on Corona Avenue near 92nd Street in Elmhurst.
Police said the suspect walked up to a 31-year-old man working behind the counter, displayed a box cutter and demanded cash. He made off with approximately $1,000.
Then on April 10, he allegedly held up another store on 74th Street near Woodside Avenue. He got away with $760 dollars.
Two days later, police said he targeted a third store on Astoria Boulevard near Humphreys Street. He fled with $1,200 and lock boxes.
No one was hurt in any of the incidents.
Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.