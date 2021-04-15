NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled sweeping new reforms Thursday to combat gun violence.
The governor wants to require a safety course for everyone seeking a gun permit and mandate that all guns will be secured in a lock box when not in use.READ MORE: New York Bars, Restaurants Allowed To Stay Open Later Starting Next Week
Watch: Gov. Murphy’s Gun Safety Announcement In Newark
READ MORE: Police Rescue Dog With Paw Caught In Escalator At Jersey City PATH Station
He also called for increasing the minimum purchasing age for all firearms to 21 years old.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Latest: Will There Be A Fourth Relief Payment?
Murphy wants to increase funding for violence intervention groups by $10 million and give more money to the Gun Violence Research Center at Rutgers University.