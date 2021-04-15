CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled sweeping new reforms Thursday to combat gun violence.

The governor wants to require a safety course for everyone seeking a gun permit and mandate that all guns will be secured in a lock box when not in use.

He also called for increasing the minimum purchasing age for all firearms to 21 years old.

Murphy wants to increase funding for violence intervention groups by $10 million and give more money to the Gun Violence Research Center at Rutgers University.

