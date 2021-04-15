By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello there!
Wednesday ended up being a real beauty out there! Temps soared into the 70s around the region and NYC peaked at 72 degrees. Do not expect the same Thursday. In fact, quite the opposite!
Skies will cloud up overnight and rain is expected in the morning, although it's a better bet to get wet after 9 a.m. Keep the umbrella handy as the risk remains through Friday.
Temps drop even further on Friday morning with lots of folks stuck in the lower 40s, even some reading in the upper 30s! Those who see the cold temps can't rule out some snowflakes just nipping at our area. Friday's high: 51.
The weekend looks decent, with temps near 60 for both days. Saturday is the brighter half.