By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello!READ MORE: COVID Vaccine In New York: With Thousands Of Appointments Now Available, Some Local Leaders Voice Concerns About Vaccine Hesitancy
We can expect the rain to start shutting down around NYC before midnight. Showers and even some embedded storms will pop up around the twin forks.
Expect some more wrap around activity Friday afternoon as the front pivots and exits. Temps remain chilly on Friday, stuck in the 50s.READ MORE: Police Rescue Dog With Paw Caught In Escalator At Jersey City PATH Station
The weekend is a decent blend of clouds and sun. Temps will be right around normal.
By Monday, a few showers return to the forecast, but temps are in the mid 60s.MORE NEWS: Police Trying To Identify Man Accused Of Making Anti-Asian Statements Toward Woman At Upper East Side Subway Station