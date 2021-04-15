JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police helped rescue a dog that was caught in an escalator Wednesday at a PATH station in New Jersey.
It happened shortly before 1:15 p.m. at the Journal Square station in Jersey City.READ MORE: New York Bars, Restaurants Allowed To Stay Open Later Starting Next Week
Two Port Authority police officers heard screaming and yelping, and rushed to find the dog with his left rear paw caught in the bottom of the escalator.READ MORE: New Jersey Gun Reform: Gov. Murphy Calls For Mandatory Safety Course, Lock Boxes And Increased Age Requirements
The officers hit the emergency stop button and called for backup. Three emergency service officers arrived on the scene and helped free the dog’s paw.
The dog, named Scott, had cuts and puncture wounds on his paw and needed medical attention.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Latest: Will There Be A Fourth Relief Payment?
A sergeant on the scene flagged down a taxi and paid for Scott’s owner to bring him to an animal hospital.