NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a woman stabbed a man during an argument at a park in Queens.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday inside a park near Corona Avenue and East 102nd Street in Corona.READ MORE: NYPD: Man Armed With Box Cutter Robbing Grocery Stores In Queens
Police said the woman got into a dispute with a 46-year-old man, then stabbed him with a knife once in the shoulder and once in the back.READ MORE: Man Spit On, Punched After Confronting Suspect About Smoking On Subway, Police Say
The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, and the woman was last seen heading west on Corona Avenue.MORE NEWS: President Biden Expected To Issue Sanctions Against Russia
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.