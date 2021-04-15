NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After several delays because of the pandemic, R&B singer R. Kelly will go on trial in New York this summer.
A judge on Thursday gave federal prosecutors the green light to begin the process to move Kelly from Chicago, where he is being held, to New York City.
The trial in Brooklyn federal court is set to begin on Aug. 9.
Prosecutors allege Kelly led an enterprise made up of his managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex.
Kelly has denied the charges.