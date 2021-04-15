NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man accused of making anti-Asian statements towards a woman on the subway on the Upper East Side.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the 96th Street subway station.
Police say a woman was sitting on a Q train that was stopped on the southbound side of the station when the man approached her.
He allegedly aggressively pointed his finger in the woman's face and made several derogatory anti-Asian statements before getting off the subway.
The woman was not injured.
The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.
Police have released photos of the suspect, including a cell phone photo taken during the incident.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.