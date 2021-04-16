NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding two men caught on video sucker punching and robbing a man in Queens.
It happened at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday at 85th Road and 84th Drive in Briarwood.
Surveillance video shows the two hanging out on the street when a man pushing cart walks by. One of the suspects then taps the other, rushes up behind the man, and punches him from behind. As the victim staggered, the suspect snatched his wallet from his back pocket. Police say the other suspect acted as a lookout during the attack.
Authorities say the two took off northbound on 84th Drive. They got away with $70 and the victim's credit cards.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.