NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A murder suspect was recaptured by police Friday, more than a month after he was mistakenly released from Rikers Island.
Christopher Buggs, 26, was let out on March 8 due to a clerical error. He had been locked up and awaiting trial since 2018.
Buggs was initially arrested for a shooting in Brooklyn.
He was recaptured by the Joint Fugitive Task Force around noon Friday in the Bronx.
Back in March, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Buggs was sentenced to 30 days for time served in another case, but that got mixed up with the murder case and he was accidentally released.
An assistant warden, supervisor and two correction officers were suspended pending the results of an investigation.
Less than a week after Buggs’ release, another clerical error led to the premature release of attempted murder suspect Nikim Meekins, 22, who eventually turned himself in.