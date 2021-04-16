NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — COVID hospitalizations in the Tri-State Area are now at their lowest point in four months.
In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says hospitalizations have dropped just before 4,000 for the first time since Dec. 1.
In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says over 2,200 patients are now hospitalized for COVID. That’s well below a recent high of 3,873 in December.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont reports 505 people are now hospitalized with COVID. That’s less than half the number reported on Dec. 21.