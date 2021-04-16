NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New COVID-19 variants are being blamed for nearly half the new infections in New York in the past week.
Doctors at Columbia University identified yet another variant circulating New York City that is more transmissible.
New York State has the second highest number of new cases in the country.
Friday, the Biden administration pledged $1.7 billion in research to help the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and states to detect and track emerging variants.