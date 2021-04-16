CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Fordham University announced it will require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to return to campus.

“… it is the University’s strong expectation that all faculty, staff, and administrators likewise be fully vaccinated on or before the beginning of the fall semester,” Fordham Pres. Joseph M. McShane said in a letter on the university’s website.

International students will be offered the vaccine on campus if they were unable to get it in their home country, and religious and medical “accommodations” will be considered, McShane said.

In March, Rutgers University announced students would have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in order to return to campus.

Cornell University has a similar policy.

