NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re searching for a man who stole from a Rite-Aid and threatened an employee in Upper Manhattan.
It happened around 8:15 p.m. on March 16 inside a store on Broadway near West 145th Street in Hamilton Heights.
Police said the suspect grabbed several items from the shelves and tried to leave without paying. When confronted, he allegedly pulled out some sort of blade and threatened the worker.
He took off heading north on Broadway.
The employee was not hurt.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.