WALLKILL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was shot by a stranger while leaving a restaurant with his family in Orange County.
It happened outside You You restaurant in Wallkill on Wednesday night.
Police arrested 27-year-old Hector Luna.
They say he shot the 48-year-old victim in the stomach because he thought he was a police officer.
Luna was arrested in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition to New York to face criminal charges.
The victim’s wife has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.