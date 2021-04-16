GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is facing drug charges after he allegedly left cocaine at a medical facility and then called looking for it.
Nassau County police say 40-year-old Jose Espinosa, of Franklin Square, was arrested Thursday on two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Police say Espinosa visited a medical facility in East Garden City, and later returned home. That’s when he realized he lost what investigators believe was cocaine.
Espinosa allegedly called the facility to describe what he left behind. An employee found it and called police.