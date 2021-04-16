MASTIC, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County Police want your help finding a would-be arsonist.
They say a man tried to burn down a smoke shop in Mastic. It happened around 9 a.m. on Nov. 19.
According to police, the suspect rolled two bottles full of a flammable fluid onto the porch of Turtle Clan Smokes at Poospatuck Lane. One bottle lit up, but only caused minor damage.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. You can also submit an anonymous tip online by CLICKING HERE.