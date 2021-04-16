By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We're looking at another cool day as low pressure makes a slow exit through New England. After some sunshine, wrap-around showers will swing through this afternoon. Unlike yesterday, they'll be more scattered and mainly on the light side. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. A chilly northwest breeze will hold wind chills in the 40s for most.
The last of any shower activity should move out by midnight with decreasing clouds overnight. Lows will be in the 40s for NYC and 30s in the outlying suburbs.
As for the weekend, things are looking much better. Saturday is likely the nicer half with mostly to partly sunny skies and temps topping out around 60. Sunday is a bit milder, but also introduces a slight chance of a passing shower. Highs will be in the low 60s.
The warming trend continues into next week with temps approaching 70 by Tuesday.