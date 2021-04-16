NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man seen on video stealing from the lobby of a building in Queens.
It happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on April 5 near Onderdonk Avenue and Pauline Leblond Way in Ridgewood.READ MORE: 8 People Killed In Mass Shooting At FedEx Facility In Indianapolis
Surveillance video shows the suspect ride up on a bicycle. Police said he used a metal object to force open the front door.READ MORE: COVID Vaccine In New York: With Thousands Of Appointments Now Available, Some Local Leaders Voice Concerns About Vaccine Hesitancy
He allegedly opened multiple packages inside the lobby and stole a skateboard, helmet, knee and elbow pads, worth a total of $95.MORE NEWS: Shoplifting Suspect Threatens Employee At Rite-Aid In Hamilton Heights, Police Say
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.