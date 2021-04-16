NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A group of men have been smashing their way into businesses across Brooklyn and Queens, stealing cash, pills and an ATM, police say.
The suspects allegedly broke into seven businesses — hitting one store twice — between March 15 and April 13.
Police said they shattered doors and windows using a crow bar in one incident, then a piece of lumber and rocks in others.
The suspects made off with more than $67,000 worth of prescription pills, an ATM containing $5,000 and $2,000 in cash.
Police said they were seen leaving in a white sedan after the latest incident on April 13 in Astoria.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.