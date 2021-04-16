CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:9-11, 9/11-related illness, Islip, Local TV, Long Island

ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island street has been renamed in memory of a 9/11 first responder.

East Farmingdale Street in Islip is now dedicated to Port Authority Police Sgt. Lawrence Guarnieri.

READ MORE: Firefighter Daniel Foley, Who Died After Battling 9/11-Related Illness, Honored Posthumously At FDNY Medal Day

It’s on the block where he raised his family and where his children still live today.

READ MORE: Prayer Bench Used By FDNY Chaplain Mychal Judge Donated To 9/11 Memorial & Museum

Guarnieri passed away in 2014 from a Ground Zero-related illness.

“Our dad was a hero. He was selfless, loving and funny, and if you asked him today if he’d do it all over again, I guarantee he would, 100%,” said Katherine Norris, Guarnieri’s daughter.

MORE NEWS: U.S. Treasury Department Refunds Nearly $4 Million To FDNY World Trade Center Health Program

Guarnieri was also a volunteer firefighter with the Islip Terrace department.

CBSNewYork Team