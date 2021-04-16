ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island street has been renamed in memory of a 9/11 first responder.
East Farmingdale Street in Islip is now dedicated to Port Authority Police Sgt. Lawrence Guarnieri.
It's on the block where he raised his family and where his children still live today.
Guarnieri passed away in 2014 from a Ground Zero-related illness.
"Our dad was a hero. He was selfless, loving and funny, and if you asked him today if he'd do it all over again, I guarantee he would, 100%," said Katherine Norris, Guarnieri's daughter.
Guarnieri was also a volunteer firefighter with the Islip Terrace department.