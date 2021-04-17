By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After some cool and damp days, the weekend is shaping up!
Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with temps in the upper 50s to around 60. While we’ll see more cloud cover at times, it stays dry.
Skies are partly cloudy overnight and it's chilly again… mid 40s in NYC and 30s for the northwest suburbs.
It’s a similar story tomorrow, although we do have to keep in a slight shower risk heading into the afternoon. Temps are a bit milder, in the low to mid 60s.
It's a similar story tomorrow, although we do have to keep in a slight shower risk heading into the afternoon. Temps are a bit milder, in the low to mid 60s.

Monday could see a few showers, although the latest trends have been drier. We're warming up next week, likely into the low 70s by Tuesday.
Have a great weekend!