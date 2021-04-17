RAHWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins hosted a food giveaway Saturday in his hometown of Rahway.
This was the first event for the Dion's Dreamers foundation.
"This is where I grew up at. This is where I went to school. This is where I got in trouble. This is where I succeeded. This is my home, and to come back here and help people with a meal, just with a smile, just with a laugh is something special to me," Dawkins said.
Dawkins helped load cars with groceries for families in the area struggling with food insecurity due to the pandemic.
He launched the event with the help of Plainfield Fruit and Produce and dozens of volunteers.
Dawkins says he next plans to reach out to inner-city kids to encourage them to continue to pursue their dreams.