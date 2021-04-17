NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer is recovering after being attacked with a liquid chemical in Brooklyn on Saturday.

It happened around 8 a.m. in East Flatbush.

The incident started early Saturday morning when police pulled over a 44-year-old man for running a red light in the area of Claredon Road and East 45th Street.

That’s when police say the man threw a chemical in the face of the officer before speeding off.

A few minutes later, not far away, other officers stopped the vehicle near the corner of 54th Street and Snyder Avenue. The suspect then allegedly threw a lit Molotov cocktail at them.

The bottle bounced off the NYPD car and broke when it hit the street.

The suspect again sped off, only to crash. He was then arrested.

At that time, officers discovered three additional Molotov cocktails in his vehicle.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea responded to the incident on Twitter, saying in part, “This is another reminder of how quickly a situation can change [and] the dangers your cops face every day while they’re protecting [New Yorkers].”

Meanwhile, the Police Benevolent Association is also reacting, sending a safety alert to its members that says in part, “Make no mistake: this is the environment that our elected officials have created. This is the violent behavior that their anti-police rhetoric has inspired.”

Many New Yorkers say they are disturbed by the attacks.

“I think it’s very sad. Police officers are here to protect us and to keep us safe,” one person told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon.

“I don’t like that. I don’t like violence,” another person said.

The officer who had the liquid thrown in his face was treated for his injury at a local hospital. No other officers were hurt.

