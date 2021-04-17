NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Families of loved ones buried at Evergreens Cemetery in Brooklyn say the sacred space is being misused by the public.
A rally was held Saturday outside the Bushwick cemetery.
Family members are calling on cemetery management to start enforcing rules and regulations.
“It’s very upsetting that you can’t come in here and feel safe, that people have a dog coming to run after you or people are in there drinking and doing things that they shouldn’t be doing. This is a cemetery. This is not a green space. If they want to do that, there’s a park nearby that they can do those things at,” Queens resident Tara Isaac said.
Complaints on the grounds range from bicycle riding to dog walking and picnics.
CBS2 has reached out to officials from the cemetery but so far have not heard back.