BAY SHORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island are investigating the death of a man who was found on Sunrise Highway early Saturday morning.
Highway Patrol officers responded to a 911 call around 1 a.m. about a man lying in the right lane on the eastbound side near Exit 43 in Bay Shore.
The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
An autopsy will determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Police at 631-852-6553, or anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS (8477).