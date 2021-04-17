NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An Ohio man is facing charges after being spotted at the A, C, E Times Square subway station with a semi-automatic rifle.

Saadiq Teague, 18, was spotted sitting on a bench near the turnstile of the Times Square subway station around 12:30 p.m. Friday. At his feet, in plain view, was a rifle.

He allegedly told cops he has a permit for it in Ohio and didn’t know it was illegal to carry openly in New York City.

Teague was taken into custody without incident.

.@NYPDTransit cops on “routine” patrol in the @TimesSquareNYC subway station recovered this AK-47 & a loaded magazine from an 18 y/o from Ohio. This story could’ve had a tragically different ending, but thanks to these diligent cops it ends with the suspect in handcuffs. pic.twitter.com/SkSyBzMdfV — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) April 16, 2021

CBS2 has been told the gun itself was not loaded when they found him, but he did have ammunition with him.

A search of his belongings turned up a full magazine and marijuana paraphernalia, including a “bong mask.”

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, police sources say there’s no indication Teague was planning any attack or was part of any plot. Police say he did not make any threats.

This incident comes just over a month after Teague’s father, Andrew Teague, was killed in a shootout with police in Columbus, Ohio.

Investigators there said they were initially trying to arrest Andrew Teague for a felony assault warrant, but he drove away from police.

Our CBS affiliate reported Andrew Teague ended up driving the wrong way on the highway, hitting two vehicles head-on, then got into a shootout once he got out of the car.

As for his son, it’s unclear when Saadiq Teague arrived in New York and why.

Teague is facing charges of criminal possession of a loaded firearm, criminal possession of an assault rifle and criminal possession of an ammo clip. He is also facing drug paraphernalia charges.

CBS2’s Kevin Rincon contributed to this report.