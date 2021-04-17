By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Happy weekend! We can expect partly sunny sky for much of the weekend. Similar sky for 48 hours, with a slight chance for a shower by Sunday afternoon.
Starting off Saturday morning, temps will be in the 40s around much of the area. A little wind will make it feel like the 30s! Grab a coat if headed out early. Afternoon highs top off around 60 on Sat. PM. 63 degrees on Sunday afternoon.
Monday is trending drier and sunnier as of this latest model runs, and Tuesday is till on track to be a real beauty!
