NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sharon Osbourne was back on TV Friday for the first time since leaving the CBS daytime show “The Talk.”
On HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” she addressed her controversial exit after a heated on-air exchange.READ MORE: ‘The Talk’ Returns To CBS With First Show Since Sharon Osbourne’s Exit
“I’ve been called so many things in my life, I am so used to being called names, but a racist is one I will not take,” she said.
She later said, “But disagreeing with somebody does not make you a racist in my book.”READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne Leaving CBS Daytime Show ‘The Talk’
“No, of course not,” Maher said.
Osbourne left “The Talk” after arguing with co-host Sheryl Underwood.MORE NEWS: CBS Starts Investigation Into Accusations About Co-Host Sharon Osbourne
At the time, Osbourne was defending British TV host Piers Morgan, who faced backlash for doubting mental health claims made by Meghan Markle.