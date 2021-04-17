NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify an individual wanted in connection to a stabbing that took place at a Brooklyn subway station Friday.
It happened just after 2:30 p.m. inside the Schermerhorn and Hoyt Street subway station.READ MORE: Lionel Virgile Accused Of Throwing Bleach In Officer's Face, Tossing Lit Molotov Cocktail At Other Officers In Brooklyn
Police say the individual got into a fight with a 35-year-old man and stabbed him in the stomach with an unknown object before running away.READ MORE: Producer Scott Rudin Will 'Step Back' From Broadway Duties After Allegations Of Abusive Behavior
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police have released surveillance photos of the individual.MORE NEWS: Man Arrested After Allegedly Using Anti-Asian Slurs, Harassing Undercover Officer In Queens
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.