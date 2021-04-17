NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A former NYPD officer accused in a murder-for-hire plot pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice Friday.
Prosecutors say Valerie Cincinelli tried to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband and her boyfriend’s teenage daughter in 2019.READ MORE: COVID Vaccine In New York: Walk-In Appointments Offered To All New Yorkers Over 50 At City-Run Sites
Cincinelli pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for deleting text messages and images from an iPhone that were related to the investigation.READ MORE: 18-Year-Old Saadiq Teague Arrested After Being Spotted With AK-47 At Times Square Subway Station
Prosecutors said they will ask the judge to sentence Cincinelli to five years in prison when she returns to court in October.MORE NEWS: Gov. Cuomo Signs Bill Requiring Internet Providers To Offer $15 Plans To Low-Income Households
The case was reassigned to a new federal judge after Judge Sandra Feuerstein was killed in a hit-and-run crash last week in Florida.