NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A former NYPD officer accused in a murder-for-hire plot pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice Friday.

Prosecutors say Valerie Cincinelli tried to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband and her boyfriend’s teenage daughter in 2019.

Cincinelli pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for deleting text messages and images from an iPhone that were related to the investigation.

Prosecutors said they will ask the judge to sentence Cincinelli to five years in prison when she returns to court in October.

The case was reassigned to a new federal judge after Judge Sandra Feuerstein was killed in a hit-and-run crash last week in Florida.

