NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a group of five teenage girls accused of breaking into a Bronx apartment.

The NYPD released video showing the suspects trying to access a building’s fire escape near Sheridan Avenue and East 168th Street in Concourse Village around 7:30 p.m. on April 11.

Investigators said the girls, who are believed to be 16 to 18 years old, used the fire escape to break in through a bedroom window. They allegedly got away with a Michael Kors purse, jewelry a credit card and approximately $500 in cash.

Teens Suspected Of Climbing Fire Escape To Break Into Bronx Apartment (credit: NYPD)

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.