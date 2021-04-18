NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A crash involving two vehicles sent one of them right into a deli.

CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez has learned at least six people were taken to the hospital.

A normally busy intersection at West 135th Street and Broadway became chaotic Sunday when a grey SUV and a white SUV collided. The grey one, with two people inside, went up the curb, running over a pedestrian and then smashing through the front of NYC Organic Deli.

Joselito Fermin was eating at a nearby restaurant and heard the crash.

“I was inside the restaurant El Valle and then I hear the boom and then I came out and there was an old man in the floor right there. He got both legs, broken legs,” Fermin said.

The inside of the store was left in shambles, with shattered glass everywhere.

Witnesses said the two passengers in the grey vehicle were trapped for a short time, but were not seriously hurt.

The three people traveling in the white SUV suffered only minor injuries.

Inspectors from the Department of Buildings were at the scene and said there was no serious structural damage to the building.