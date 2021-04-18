By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As expected, it was a mild finish to the weekend with a blend of sun and clouds. Most spots stayed dry, but a few sprinkles and showers moved through thanks to some weak energy in the area.
Expect some clearing overnight with temperatures bottoming out in the mid/upper 40s.
Monday will feature a slightly better chance for afternoon showers as a weak front passes through, but we don't expect a washout.
Once again, it’ll be mild with temps topping out in the mid 60s.

Tuesday appears to be the pick of the week with high pressure in control providing brilliant sunshine and nice, warm temperatures in the low 70s for many… Enjoy!