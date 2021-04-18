BAY SHORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say they found drugs and guns at a Long Island home that also serves as a day care during a bust Saturday morning.
Suffolk County Police conducted a narcotics investigation into Channel Daycare in Bay Shore after receiving information from the community and discovered narcotics were being dealt out of the home.READ MORE: Lionel Virgile Accused Of Throwing Bleach In Officer's Face, Tossing Lit Molotov Cocktail At Other Officers In Brooklyn
They executed a search warrant around 5:30 a.m. at the residence on Delaware Avenue.
Inside, detectives found two loaded handguns with extended magazines, ammunition, cocaine, fentanyl, packaging materials police say are consistent with narcotic drug sales and more than $173,000.
The day care owner, 50-year-old Magodeiry Landron, and her son, 34-year-old Rafael Landron, were both arrested and are facing drug and weapons charges, in addition to child endangerment charges.READ MORE: Producer Scott Rudin Will 'Step Back' From Broadway Duties After Allegations Of Abusive Behavior
Police say a child who is related to Magodeiry and Rafael Landron was in the house at the time the warrant was executed. The child was released into the custody of a family member.
Detectives also searched the Brentwood home of Magodeiry Landron’s other son, 29-year-old Anthony Dominguez.
Inside the Arbell Drive residence, they found a Glock with two extended magazines, ammunition and $66,000. Two children who live at the house were released into the custody of family members.MORE NEWS: New York Weather: CBS2’s 4/18 Sunday Morning Forecast
Dominguez and his girlfriend, 30-year-old Crystal Rivera, were both arrested and are facing weapons and child endangerment charges.