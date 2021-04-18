NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lionel Virgile, the Connecticut man accused of throwing bleach into an NYPD officer’s face and a Molotov cocktail at other officers, is facing a federal charge for “possession of a destructive device,” CBS2 learned Sunday.

Virgile, 44, was led out of the 67th Precinct in handcuffs late Saturday night. He will be arraigned in federal court Monday, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported.

Police body camera footage from hours earlier shows how the routine traffic stop escalated.

An officer pulled Virgile over for allegedly running a red light that morning. The officer was quickly blindsided by the suspect, who got out of the car and hit him in the face with bleach. As the officer yelled out in pain, the suspect took off.

This is another reminder of how quickly a situation can change, & the dangers your cops face every day while they're protecting NYers. Even after arrest, the investigation into this attack remains active. And your NYPD cops will not relent in their mission to keep you safe. https://t.co/tuymwW6O4D — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) April 17, 2021

A few minutes later, when other officers stopped the suspect near the corner of 54th Street and Snyder Avenue in Brooklyn, police say he threw a “lit Molotov cocktail” at them.

The bottle bounced off an NYPD car and hit the ground.

The suspect sped off, crashed and was arrested. Officers discovered three more Molotov cocktails in his car.

Virgile could face additional federal charges for assaulting a police officer and throwing a caustic liquid, but those have not yet been filed.

CBS2’s Christina Fan and Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.