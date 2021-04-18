BAY SHORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police investigating the death of a man found lying in a lane on Sunrise Highway say he may have been the victim of a hit-and-run.
Elvis Galvez Menjivar, 27, was pronounced dead after he was found by officers and taken to the hospital around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Police were responding to a 911 call about a man lying in the right lane on the eastbound side of Sunrise Highway near Exit 43 in Bay Shore.
On Sunday, police said the investigation determined Galvez Menjivar may have been hit by a car that fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Police at 631-852-6553, or anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS (8477).