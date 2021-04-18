NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jay Bruce says he will be retiring after the New York Yankees’ game against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the announcement before the game.

“He actually came to me at the start of the series,” Boone said. “He let me know his thinking.”

The 34-year-old Bruce is a three-time All-Star outfielder. He went to spring training with the Yankees on a minor league contract and made the major league roster as a first baseman when Luke Voit injured a knee.

Bruce is hitting .118 with one homer and three RBIs in 39 plate appearances, and he remained active for Sunday’s game.

He has a .244 average with 319 homers and 951 RBIs in 14 major league seasons with Cincinnati (2008-16), the New York Mets (2016-18), Cleveland (2017), Seattle (2019), Philadelphia (2019-20) and the Yankees.

The Mets acquired Bruce at the trade deadline in 2016. He hit just .219 with eight homers in 169 at bats for the team that season and was traded to Cleveland the following year.

After the 2017 season, the Mets signed Bruce to a three-year, $39 million contract.

He was traded again by the Mets in 2018 in a deal that also sent top prospect Jarred Kelenic to Seattle for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz.

