By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everyone! Expect a crisp start to the day with partly clear skies… Overall the day ahead will be very similar to yesterday.
More clouds than sunshine throughout, but temps will be about 10 degrees warmer! High temps will peak in the low and mid 60s, along with a slim risk for a few passing showers.
Monday will be another mild day but a slightly unsettled start to the work week. A few passing showers are possible during the afternoon and evening, but by no means a washout… then things warm up nicely for Tuesday. Stay tuned!