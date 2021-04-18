PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters pulled off a dangerous rescue at a waterfall in New Jersey early Sunday morning.
Paterson firefighters responded to a call just after midnight about an injured man at the base of the Great Falls.
FLASHBACK: NJ Lawmakers Announce Phase 3 Of Paterson Great Falls National Historic Park Improvement Project
The 32-year-old was found stranded on a rocky island. Firefighters used a rope to lower a boat into the water, from the base of a hydroelectric plant. They were able to navigate the rain-swollen Passaic River, and bring the man back to safety.
The man told rescuers he had jumped from a walkway bridge.