NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a woman accused of punching an MTA bus driver in Manhattan.
It happened when the bus was in front of 52 West 14th Street around 1:30 p.m. back on March 24, police said Sunday.
The woman allegedly got into a verbal argument with the driver, then punched the driver twice in the face and fled.
The driver suffered pain and swelling, but refused medical attention at the scene, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.