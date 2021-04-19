NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jury selection is expected to begin Monday in the trial of a Queens man accused of posting online threats against New York lawmakers.
Back in January, the FBI surrounded the home of Brendan Hunt in Ridgewood.
Investigators said Hunt made several threatening posts online, including a video titled, "Kill your Senators."
He also shared a post in December from then-President Donald Trump saying, "We want you to hold a public execution of Pelosi, AOC and Schumer, and if you don't do it, the citizenry will."
The 37-year-old was denied bail and suspended without pay from his job as an assistant court analyst for the New York State Office of Court Administration.