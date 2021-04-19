NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they are trying to track down a pair of jewelry thieves in Brooklyn.
The first incident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday on 67th Street near 9th Avenue in Dyker Heights.
Police said two female suspects got out of a white SUV, walked up to an 84-year-old woman and proposed a trade.
The first suspect allegedly placed a necklace around the victim's neck, as the second removed her necklace, worth $1,500.
Then around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, police said the pair approached a 68-year-old woman on 64th Street near 8th Avenue in Sunset Park.
They allegedly wrapped a bracelet around the victim’s wrist and removed her own, valued at $1,000.
No one was hurt in either incident.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.