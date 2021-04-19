NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo says middle class New Yorkers will see a lower income tax rate this year.
It's part of the budget that Albany just passed.
“$43,000-$161,000, your tax rate goes down. From $160,000-$323,000, your tax rate goes down. $323,000 per year, middle class, at one point that would’ve been ‘rich’ people,” Cuomo said.
There’s also a middle class property tax credit for people making less than $250,000.
Cuomo says the credit will give more than $380 million in savings to more than 1.1 million homeowners in New York state.
Watch: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Briefing
Meanwhile, a new poll shows Cuomo’s favorability rating is heading downward.
Meanwhile, a new poll shows Cuomo's favorability rating is heading downward.

According to a Siena poll:
- 40% said they had a favorable opinion of the governor
- 52% said they did not
Asked if Cuomo should immediately resign based on what they’ve heard about the sexual harassment allegations:
- 37% said yes, he should resign
- 51% said he should not