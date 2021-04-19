NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four firefighters were hurt battling a fire on Monday evening in Greenwich Village.
Crews responded to a five-story mixed occupancy building at 142 Bleecker St. just before 6 p.m. In all, 140 firefighters responded to the three-alarm blaze.READ MORE: With All Eyes On Minneapolis, NYPD Says It Is Prepared For Reaction To Derek Chauvin Verdict
FDNY officials said the fire was under control by around 8:30 p.m.READ MORE: Derek Chauvin Trial Is In Jury’s Hands After Both Sides Make Closing Arguments
One firefighter suffered more serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The other three hurt firefighters had minor injuries.MORE NEWS: Former Vice President Walter Mondale Dead At 93
There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.