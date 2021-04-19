NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Brooklyn man accused of throwing bleach in an NYPD officer’s face and a Molotov cocktail at other officers was formally charged Monday.

Lionel Virgile is facing a federal charge for possession of a destructive device, but more charges are possible, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported.

Virgile appeared virtually before a judge at Brooklyn Federal Court. To read the Justice Department’s full statement, click here.

Exclusive video shows the moment Virgile crashed his car in East Flatbush on Saturday morning. Nearly two dozen officers quickly flooded the scene, some with their guns drawn. They worked to get the 44-year-old out of the car and into custody.

Virgile’s family said they’re horrified by the confrontation.

“The person in the video, that’s not him. He’s not violent, he’s very caring and nice,” Janelle Virgile, his daughter, said.

Body camera footage from moments before the crash shows what led to the arrest.

An NYPD officer approached Virgile’s car after pulling him over for allegedly running a red light.

“What are you getting out for?” the officer said.

Then, police say Virgile suddenly hurled bleach into the officer’s face before taking off.

When he’s pulled over again, Virgile allegedly threw a lit Molotov cocktail at police. Virgile again sped off. He crashed and was arrested. Officers found three more Molotov cocktails in his car.

The NYPD, FBI and the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York are investigating. Sources say investigators have secured a search warrant for Virgile’s vehicle and phone records.

While they say there may be reason to believe Virgile targeted police, his 18-year-old daughter Janelle does not believe he was going after cops.

“I’m sorry for that because that’s not something he would do if he was in his right mind,” she said. “He could have been killed for that, but luckily he wasn’t.”

Her father, who is originally from Haiti, suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, she said. According to his daughter, Virgile used to hold down jobs as a cab driver and a nurse’s aide, but has been living in his car for two years – the same amount of time he’s refused to take his medications.

Virgile’s daughter said he was recently taken to the hospital to be treated and was released.

“My mom, basically, tried to tell them to keep him,” she said. “They refused because they said he doesn’t want help, but that’s the whole problem. We’re trying to get him help and he doesn’t want it.”

The union that represents police sergeants said if mental illness is a factor, what happened is indicative of cracks in the system.

“Why was this individual allowed to be left untreated and who’s accountable for that?” said Ed Mullins from the Sergeants Benevolent Association. “There’s a breakdown in the social policies and it becomes the police who have to deal with it.”

Virgile may also face assault charges related to the incident, police sources told CBS2.

It’s believed he acted alone.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.