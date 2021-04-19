We’ll see sct’d showers this afternoon with perhaps a stray rumble of thunder. Otherwise, expect sun to give way to clouds with highs in the mid and upper 60s.
The showers exit early to mid-evening… mostly clear the remainder of the night. Expect temperatures to fall to around 50 in the city… 40s and distant 30s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow’s the pick of the week: mostly sunny and warmer. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s… 10+ degrees above normal and feeling more like late May.
Showers return on Wednesday with perhaps a strong storm in the afternoon. Temperatures will be running a little cooler with highs in the 60s.