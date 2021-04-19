NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rap artist is facing legal trouble after an unusual scene in Chelsea.
Over the weekend, police spotted his Hummer with an apparent gun on the roof.
Christopher Stoney's vehicle was pulled over Saturday on West 16th Street.
The 41-year-old rapper known as Warchyld reportedly explained to officers the gun was actually an air rifle that he uses to shoot out promotional T-shirts.
Police confiscated the device and issued Stoney a violation for unlawful possession of an air rifle.