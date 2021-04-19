CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Chelsea, Crime, Entertainment, Local TV, Manhattan, Music

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rap artist is facing legal trouble after an unusual scene in Chelsea.

Over the weekend, police spotted his Hummer with an apparent gun on the roof.

READ MORE: Police: Jewelry Thieves Snatch Necklace, Bracelet From Women In Brooklyn

(Credit: Citizen app)

Christopher Stoney’s vehicle was pulled over Saturday on West 16th Street.

READ MORE: Trial Begins For Queens Man Brendan Hunt, Accused Of Posting Online Threats Against Lawmakers

The 41-year-old rapper known as Warchyld reportedly explained to officers the gun was actually an air rifle that he uses to shoot out promotional T-shirts.

MORE NEWS: Lionel Virgile, Accused Of Throwing Bleach And Molotov Cocktail At NYPD, Facing Federal Charges

Police confiscated the device and issued Stoney a violation for unlawful possession of an air rifle.

CBSNewYork Team